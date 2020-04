They are the front-line workers far away from the hospital. For this week’s Taste This culinary adventure, we’re focusing on locally-owned grocery stores, hearing what they are doing to keep employees safe, keep the groceries stocked and keep your families fed.

A special thanks to our sponsor, Newport Avenue Market, for giving us the time and resources to bring you this delightful culinary feature each week. Life is short. Eat good food. And have fun doing it.