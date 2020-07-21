Local fire danger updated to Extreme as hot, dry weather continues

Bend Fire & Rescue moved the fire danger level to EXTREME on Tuesday, aligning with the upgrades announced by the United States Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry,

Extreme fire danger level indicates that fires start quickly, burn intensely and spread furiously. Every fire start has the potential to become a large fire. Fire behavior is expected to be extreme and erratic.

During extreme fire danger, no outdoor burning such as field or debris should take place.

Recreational burns in and outside of the city is still allowed.

The public should follow all public-use restrictions and have campfires only in developed campgrounds within fire rings. Anyone who starts a fire may be held accountable for the costs of the wildfire and all violators of outdoor burning will be cited.

Bend Fire & Rescue wants to remind everyone that with the high temperatures and lack of precipitation, fuels will continue to dry.

These conditions create extreme fire danger across our region.

Nearly 85% of all wildland fires are human caused. It is critical that the public is extremely cautious with campfire, BBQ’s, cigarettes and any other equipment that can spark a fire.

Please see the city’s burning regulations for safe outdoor recreational burning guidelines.

https://www.bendoregon.gov/home/showdocument?id=24831