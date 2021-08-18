Local farmers meet at the Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds to address water issues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As the severe drought continues in Central Oregon, local farmers met together Tuesday night at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds to find a solution to get irrigation water back to local farmlands.

The collaborative approach took center stage at the meeting hosted by the non-profit Perfect Balance with speakers, advice and community all looking to find a solution on getting water back to our local farms.

Perfect Balance cofounder Johanna Symons says, “Common sense actually, I know it’s a delicate thing but with common sense and with the right people in place to make decisions to keep the frog alive and to give farmers water there needs to be a table of experts that have common sense and can take a collaborative, balanced approach at it.”

“We have to take action immediately because farmers can’t sustain themselves…bad year one year, okay two years, it’s tough,” says Rob Rastovich, a cattle rancher & Arnold Irrigation Board member.

‘Three years, you can’t make it. It’s not economically viable.”

The non-profit Perfect Balance was founded by a Madras couple with the tag-line, environmentally friendly agriculture.

Their goal is to educate the community on how the food you eat makes it to your table and how to preserve water for ecosystems, endangered species, and farmland.

If you’d like to find out more or get involved you can head to their website Perfectbalanceusa.org.