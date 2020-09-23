Local cultural organizations awarded $1 million in COVID relief funds

More than 25 cultural organizations in Deschutes County will receive Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support grant awards totaling almost $1 million, according to the Oregon Cultural Trust.

The funds are distributed to organizations across Oregon through a partnership between the Oregon Cultural Trust and its County and Tribal Cultural Coalitions.

The largest grant in Deschutes County was given to the Tower Theater Foundation, which will receive $269,881. Other organizations receiving funds include the Sisters Folk Festival, Deschutes County Historical Society and BendFilm.

County fairgrounds are also eligible for funds. Crook County Fairgrounds will receive almost $4,000.

621 organizations across Oregon were awarded $25.7 million in total. The funds were made available through a $50 million relief package approved by the Oregon Legislature in July.