Local COVID hospitalizations peak as Deschutes Co. cases spike over weekend

Deschutes County added 142 new COVID cases over the weekend and St. Charles on Monday reported a record 29 COVID patients as the local coronavirus situation worsens.

Two of the admitted COVID patients are in the ICU; none are on a ventilator, according to the hospital.

Oregon reported 20 new COVID deaths over the weekend, including an 87-year-old Deschutes County man who tested positive on Nov. 19th and died Nov. 24th. He had underlying conditions.

The weekend deaths pushed the statewide total to 905.

Statewide, more than 3,260 COVID cases were reported over the weekend.

The OHA hasn’t released Monday’s COVID numbers as of 1 p.m.

Deschutes County has reported 2,368 cases and 15 deaths.

Crook County has reported 229 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 834 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the OHA, 95% of the total new and presumptive cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.