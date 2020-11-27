Local Christmas tree lots already bustling with folks in the holiday spirit

Ta-ta Turkey Day, time for a Tannenbaum.

Christmas tree lots around Central Oregon didn’t waste any time opening up for business, capturing some Black Friday shoppers looking to get a jump start on decorating.

In Bend, Boy Scout Troop 90 has set up shop in the parking lot of the Restore on 3rd Street.

They have about 350 trees to sell this year, with the proceeds helping to pay for a variety of events and activities.

Oregon is one of the top Christmas Tree producing states in the country.

The scouts placed their order in early and had no trouble getting trees this season.

Supply has been a problem in recent years due to changing economic factors in the tree industry and disease issues from bugs.