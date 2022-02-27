Local breweries participate in 14th annual Zwickelmania event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Zwickelmania, a statewide celebration of craft beer, kicked off on Saturday afternoon at local breweries.

The event sponsored by the Oregon Brewers Guild gives beer-lovers a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at production and sample some new beers.

Craft beer fan Mark Peitz stopped by Crux in Bend for the chance for new experiences.

“I normally stick with Hazies and different IPA’s, but I’m trying more Stouts or more types of beer that I normally wouldn’t gravitate towards,” he said.

Other visitors sampled barrel-aged Sours and IPA’s made from experimental hops.

The 14th Annual Zwickelmania event took place just in the Portland area last weekend, and statewide this weekend.

It’s named for the “zwickel”, which is a valve used for taking samples on the outside of a cask.

Other local breweries such as Immersion Brewing, Bend Brewing, and Good Life Brewing offered their own events, all from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.