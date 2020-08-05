▶️ Local breweries dealing with national COVID-caused can crisis

Add local breweries to the list of businesses shaken up by the COVID pandemic.

With pubs and restaurants closing or seeing fewer customers, more beer is flowing from kegs to cans.

Now an aluminum shortage has sent beverage companies scrambling.

Can producers in the states are expanding, but the new lines and facilities might not be up and running until sometime next year.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann has a look at how a Bend brewery is coping with the COVID can crisis.