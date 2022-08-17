Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president.

Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman.

Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.”

RELATED: FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home, court papers say

RELATED: Washington GOP congresswoman who voted to impeach Trump concedes

Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.”

She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.”

Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right and Trump’s grip on the party.

Last week, Rep Jamie Herrera Beutler from southwest Washington state conceded to a Trump-backed challenger in her primary. Herrera Beutler voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.