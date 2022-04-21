LIVE UPDATES: President Biden visits Portland

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

President Joe Biden is visiting Portland today to highlight investments made through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

He will make a stop at the Portland International Airport to make remarks about infrastructure investments there, and will also participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

It will be the first POTUS visit since former President Barack Obama visited Portland in 2015.

LIVE UPDATES

1:20 p.m.

Members of the media have now been let back in to the area where Biden will give remarks at around 2:15 p.m.

12:40 a.m.

Air Force One has landed in Portland. Biden is greeting Oregon legislators who arrived to welcome him, including Gov. Kate Brown. In around an hour, the President will address the media.

11:45 a.m.

Members of the press, including our reporters, are currently in line to re-enter the press space and should be headed to the tarmac to greet Air Force One by noon. President Biden is expected to touch down in Portland at around 12:20 p.m.