Little Woody Festival in Bend this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Little Woody Festival is happening at the Deschutes Historical Museum this weekend.

The celebration of craft beer runs from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and noon – 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $40, depending on what you want to do. You can buy them here.

“Barrel aged beer, whiskey, cider. We’ve even got wine this year. You know, all things fermented in barrels,” said Lay It Out Events producer Aaron Switzer.

Live music and food vendors are on site and you may get some free tokens if you show up in a gnome costume.

