by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Break out your gnome costumes and head down the the Deschutes Historical Museum for The Little Woody.

The annual beer fest where barrel-aged brews take center stage is underway.

Craft beer lovers can sample some bold beverages from barrel-aged to sours.

There’s cider and whiskey from around the Northwest too.

The event benefits the Deschutes Historical Society and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday night.