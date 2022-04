by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On last week’s Little Did I Know, we found out about how Prineville helped keep itself alive when the railroad bypassed the existing county seat for stops through Madras, Redmond and Bend.

They decided that if you can’t beat’em, join’em, and so they did.

And on this week’s Little Did I Know, meteorologist Scott Elnes turns his sites from the past of the Prineville railroad, to the present and the future.