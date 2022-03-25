Little Did I Know (Oscars Edition): ‘Indian Fighter’ and Fort Benham

by Scott Elnes

In the fourth and final installment of Little Did I Know’s salute to the Oscars and films shot in Central Oregon, meteorologist Scott Elnes faced the challenge of looking at a movie whose images and stereotypes have not really stood the test of time.

In typical Little Did I Know fashion, Scott found a little known story behind the movie Indian Fighter.

So grab your popcorn and listen to the tale of Fort Benham.

And before you settle in to watch the Oscars this Sunday on KOHD, check out Scott’s review of three other movies shot in Central Oregon.