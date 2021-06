by Scott Elnes

Many of us have heard of the Painted Hills located east of Madras and known as one of the seven wonders of Oregon.

But not as many people have heard of the similarly beautiful Blue Basin, located 45 minutes east of the Painted Hills in the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes takes us to the Blue Basin in this week’s episode of his series, “Little Did I Know.”

