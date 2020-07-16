List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

NEW YORK (AP) — Target, CVS Health and Publix Super Markets on Thursday joined the growing list of major retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike.

Target’s policy will go into effect Aug. 1., while CVS’s rule will start Monday.

Publix said the rule will kick in on Tuesday at all 1,200 stores. More than 80% of Target’s 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Target said Thursday that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.

The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, announced this week that masks would be mandatory in all stores starting Monday.

Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. (Fred Meyer) also have announced mandatory face-covering rules.