Here are just some of the Fourth of July events planned around Central Oregon for the weekend and on Monday.
Bend
Pet Parade
- Monday; Gather at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 10:00 a.m.
- The new route begins at Harmon Park and ends at Drake Park
Deschutes Historical Museum Free Day
- Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- From the museum website: “Explore the halls of the Reid School building discovering the stories of Deschutes County and more. Write on a chalkboard, peruse use the old Bend Bulletins, and learn about Bend’s first car, a 1907 Holsman.”
Pilot Butte Fireworks
- Monday, 10:00 p.m.
Redmond
4th of July parade
- Downtown Redmond
- Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple
Fireworks
- Monday, 10:00 p.m.
- Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
Prineville
- Fundraiser for Crook County High School Track & Field
- Monday, 8:00 a.m.
- Registration
4th of July Parade
- Monday, 10:00 a.m.
- 4th Street from Deer to Elm
Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
- Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Ochoco Creek Park
Fireworks
- Monday at dusk, launched from viewpoint at Ochoco Wayside Park
Sunriver
- Village at Sunriver 4th festival
- Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
La Pine
- Frontier Days
- Friday – Monday
Fireworks
- Monday, 10:00 p.m.
- Held in meadow west of Highway 97, 3rd Street & Walker
Madras
4th of July Celebration
- Parade begins at 10 a.m.; Runs west on B Street then south on 6th Street
- Celebration at Sahalee Park with flag raising & opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Runs until 3:00 p.m.
Fireworks
- Monday, 10:00 p.m.
- Launched from Madras High School
Sisters
Rumble on the Runway
- Monday, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Sisters Eagle Airport, 15820 Barclay Drive
- 6:30 am Aircraft Arrival
- 7:00 Pancake Breakfast $10.00 donation requested
- 7:45 Airlink, Leading Edge Arrival
- 8:00 Run/Walk & Drag race Car/Plane
- 9:00 Flag Presentation
- 9:30 Gyro Tom
- 10:00 Great Rubber Chicken Fling
- 10:30 2nd Flag Presentation – Skydive Awesome
- 10:45 50/50 Drawing – must be present to win!
- 11:00 After the Raffle Drawing, Drag Races!