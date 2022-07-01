by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are just some of the Fourth of July events planned around Central Oregon for the weekend and on Monday.

Bend

Pet Parade

Monday; Gather at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 10:00 a.m.

The new route begins at Harmon Park and ends at Drake Park

Deschutes Historical Museum Free Day

Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

From the museum website: “Explore the halls of the Reid School building discovering the stories of Deschutes County and more. Write on a chalkboard, peruse use the old Bend Bulletins, and learn about Bend’s first car, a 1907 Holsman.”

Pilot Butte Fireworks

Monday, 10:00 p.m.

Redmond

4th of July parade

Old Fashioned 4th of July

Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple

Fireworks

Monday, 10:00 p.m.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Prineville

Splash & Dash

Fundraiser for Crook County High School Track & Field

Monday, 8:00 a.m.

Registration

4th of July Parade

Monday, 10:00 a.m.

4th Street from Deer to Elm

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks

Monday at dusk, launched from viewpoint at Ochoco Wayside Park

Sunriver

La Pine

Frontier Days

Friday – Monday Fireworks Monday, 10:00 p.m.

Held in meadow west of Highway 97, 3rd Street & Walker

Madras

4th of July Celebration

Parade begins at 10 a.m.; Runs west on B Street then south on 6th Street

Celebration at Sahalee Park with flag raising & opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Runs until 3:00 p.m.

Fireworks

Monday, 10:00 p.m.

Launched from Madras High School

Sisters

Rumble on the Runway