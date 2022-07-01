List of 4th of July events in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, June 30th 2022

Here are just some of the Fourth of July events planned around Central Oregon for the weekend and on Monday.

Bend

Pet Parade

  • Monday; Gather at 9:00 a.m., Parade starts at 10:00 a.m.
  • The new route begins at Harmon Park and ends at Drake Park

Deschutes Historical Museum Free Day

  • Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
  • From the museum website: “Explore the halls of the Reid School building discovering the stories of Deschutes County and more. Write on a chalkboard, peruse use the old Bend Bulletins, and learn about Bend’s first car, a 1907 Holsman.”
Pilot Butte Fireworks
  • Monday, 10:00 p.m.

Redmond

4th of July parade

Old Fashioned 4th of July

  • Monday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • High Desert Sports Complex, 1859 NE Maple
Fireworks
  • Monday, 10:00 p.m.
  • Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Prineville

Splash & Dash

  • Fundraiser for Crook County High School Track & Field
  • Monday, 8:00 a.m. 
  • Registration

4th of July Parade

  • Monday, 10:00 a.m.
  • 4th Street from Deer to Elm

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration 

Fireworks

  • Monday at dusk, launched from viewpoint at Ochoco Wayside Park

Sunriver

La Pine

Fireworks

  • Monday, 10:00 p.m. 
  • Held in meadow west of Highway 97, 3rd Street & Walker

Madras

4th of July Celebration

  • Parade begins at 10 a.m.; Runs west on B Street then south on 6th Street
  • Celebration at Sahalee Park with flag raising & opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Runs until 3:00 p.m.

Fireworks

  • Monday, 10:00 p.m.
  • Launched from Madras High School

Sisters

Rumble on the Runway

  • Monday, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Sisters Eagle Airport, 15820 Barclay Drive
    • 6:30 am Aircraft Arrival
    • 7:00 Pancake Breakfast $10.00 donation requested
    • 7:45 Airlink, Leading Edge Arrival
    • 8:00 Run/Walk & Drag race Car/Plane
    • 9:00 Flag Presentation
    • 9:30 Gyro Tom
    • 10:00 Great Rubber Chicken Fling
    • 10:30 2nd Flag Presentation – Skydive Awesome
    • 10:45 50/50 Drawing – must be present to win!
    • 11:00 After the Raffle Drawing, Drag Races!
