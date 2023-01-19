LIST: 2022-23 Inventerprise winners announced

The winners in this year’s Inventerprise contest have been announced. Students were asked to invent something that drew inspiration from fungi.
Multiple students from kindergarten all the way up to high school won in their respective categories
The winners will be invited to a special event next month to showcase their projects and even get some ice cream.
Below is the list of this year’s winners from each category. Below that is a more detailed description of their projects.
Kindergarten
- Luca Martucci
- Jackson McClain
- Hunter Petersen
- Jayce Hill
- Willow Barton
1st grade
- Nico Nasr
- Miles LeBrun
- Levi Caplan
- Grace Myers
2nd grade
- Melissa Sangue
- Roman Baggs
- Charlie Costello
- Ryan Smith
- Sam Coursey
- Dimas Gonzalez
- Roman Adams
- Morris Townsend
- Amelie Henninger
- Caroline Koleno
3rd grade
- Mercy Myers
- Ava Roscoe
- Alexander Baldwin
- Keegan Connor
- June deLaski
- Cora Sharp
- Theo Booker
- Jackson Edwards
- Eamon Galbraith
- Remington Gelb
- River Sutter
- Elijah Creswell
- Talon Firkins-Johnson
- Rafael Garcia-DeWittie
- Margaret Gricius
4th grade
- Enrique Urtiz
- Frankie Zolfo
- Stevie Marquez
- Mila Pompei
- Khaya Reel
- Huck Oliver
- Atalie Erickson
- Thielsen Groza
- Lily Smith
- Cleo Souter
- Addy Berg
- Jameson Smith
- Jade Willis
- Bryson Knight
- Dillon Ostendorff
- Claire Osborn
- Alyx Burnett
- Thomas Dawson
- Presley Lester
5th grade
- Kai Sampson-Higgins
- Wade Smith
- Zoe Clements
- Nolan Shouse
- Hypatia Evans
- Oliver Bertero
- Ava Hershman
- Luke Gyesky
- Corin Roddy
- Teegan Mason
- Oli Haindel
- Amelia Malinowski
- Aliyah Repucci
- MJ Rivera
- Sophia Robles
- Keira Tee
Middle School
Grand Prize Winners
- Oliver Buchanan
- Asa Jansen
- Charlie Baker
- Kyra Mishler
Honorable Mentions
- Christian Dorman
- Mallory Towell
- Edna Velazquez Acuna
- Elias Gilmore
- Isabel Martin
- Claire Mattox
- Luke Mudie
- Alexander Telford
- Thomas Telford
- Graham Finley
- Lottie Anderson
- Celia Fornaciari-Olsen
- James Heinly
- Tessa Hoffmann
- Zara Naerheim
- Marika Sowerby
High School
Grand Prize Winner
- Lucy Stancliff
Runner-Up
- Skye Knox