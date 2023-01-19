LIST: 2022-23 Inventerprise winners announced

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The winners in this year’s Inventerprise contest have been announced. Students were asked to invent something that drew inspiration from fungi.

Multiple students from kindergarten all the way up to high school won in their respective categories

The winners will be invited to a special event next month to showcase their projects and even get some ice cream.

Below is the list of this year’s winners from each category. Below that is a more detailed description of their projects.

Kindergarten

Luca Martucci

Jackson McClain

Hunter Petersen

Jayce Hill

Willow Barton

1st grade

Nico Nasr

Miles LeBrun

Levi Caplan

Grace Myers

2nd grade

Melissa Sangue

Roman Baggs

Charlie Costello

Ryan Smith

Sam Coursey

Dimas Gonzalez

Roman Adams

Morris Townsend

Amelie Henninger

Caroline Koleno

3rd grade

Mercy Myers

Ava Roscoe

Alexander Baldwin

Keegan Connor

June deLaski

Cora Sharp

Theo Booker

Jackson Edwards

Eamon Galbraith

Remington Gelb

River Sutter

Elijah Creswell

Talon Firkins-Johnson

Rafael Garcia-DeWittie

Margaret Gricius

4th grade

Enrique Urtiz

Frankie Zolfo

Stevie Marquez

Mila Pompei

Khaya Reel

Huck Oliver

Atalie Erickson

Thielsen Groza

Lily Smith

Cleo Souter

Addy Berg

Jameson Smith

Jade Willis

Bryson Knight

Dillon Ostendorff

Claire Osborn

Alyx Burnett

Thomas Dawson

Presley Lester

5th grade

Kai Sampson-Higgins

Wade Smith

Zoe Clements

Nolan Shouse

Hypatia Evans

Oliver Bertero

Ava Hershman

Luke Gyesky

Corin Roddy

Teegan Mason

Oli Haindel

Amelia Malinowski

Aliyah Repucci

MJ Rivera

Sophia Robles

Keira Tee

Middle School

Grand Prize Winners

Oliver Buchanan

Asa Jansen

Charlie Baker

Kyra Mishler

Honorable Mentions

Christian Dorman

Mallory Towell

Edna Velazquez Acuna

Elias Gilmore

Isabel Martin

Claire Mattox

Luke Mudie

Alexander Telford

Thomas Telford

Graham Finley

Lottie Anderson

Celia Fornaciari-Olsen

James Heinly

Tessa Hoffmann

Zara Naerheim

Marika Sowerby

High School

Grand Prize Winner

Lucy Stancliff

Runner-Up

Skye Knox

2023 winners

