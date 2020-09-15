Lionshead Fire prompts Level 2 evacuation orders for areas of Warm Springs

Residents of the Sid Walter Flats area in Warm Springs have been placed on a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice due to the continued erratic activity of the Lionshead Fire.

Simnasho and Schoolie Flat are on a Level 1, “Be Ready” notice.

Officials urge residents in the rea to pack your valuables, heirlooms and important documents.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gymnasium, located on Wasco Street.

National Guard Soldiers staged at main entry points into these communities as a traffic control checkpoint.

Officials said the soldiers are there to protect the property of people who opt to evacuate and to help if the area moves to a Level 3 notice.

They will be stationed at Troutlake Road/County Line Road, B140 Road, B160 Road and Hwy 9.

The police department will also be increasing patrols of the Sid Walter and Simnasho areas in support of the fire fighting effort.