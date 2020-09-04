Lionshead Fire in Warm Springs forces Mt. Jefferson-area trail closures

As of Friday evening, the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest temporarily will be closing some trails in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness.

The trails are being closed because given fire behavior and weather conditions the Lionshead Fire is expected to continue moving west and south and potentially enter the trail areas.

The closures include the following trails:

The Jefferson Lake Trail (Trail 40001)

The trail from Carl Lake north to Patsy Lake and Table Lake; however, the trail to Carl Lake remains open.

Visitors should follow these closure orders to avoid potential injury and create unnecessary risk to others.

Anyone hiking this weekend in Central Oregon should be prepared for high temperatures and carry adequate water and food.

For information on the Lionshead Fire, burning about 10,000 acres on the reservation, please go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7049/