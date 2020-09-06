Lionshead Fire forces Level 1 and 2 evacuation notices for Camp Sherman-area campgrounds

The Lionshead wildfire continues to grow and Sunday’s weather events are raising concern.

A level 1 Evacuation Order is now in effect for the Camp Sherman area south of Allingham Bridge, Monty Campground and Perry South Campground.

Areas in the Level 2 are campgrounds north of Allingham Bridge as well as campgrounds and dispersed camping to the west on USFS lands by request of USFS. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.

This order is authorized by Sheriff Jim Adkins of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The Lionshead Fire is burning nearly 15,000 acres on the Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation about 14 miles west of the Warm Springs community. It was 31% contained as of Saturday night.

Approved Oregon Evacuation Levels

LEVEL 1: A Level 1 Evacuation means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system.

LEVEL 2: A Level 2 Evacuation means “BE SET” to evacuate. YOU MUST PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. THIS MAY BE THE ONLY NOTICE THAT YOU RECEIVE Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Area media services will be asked to broadcast periodic updates.

LEVEL 3: A Level 3 Evacuation means “GO” Evacuate NOW LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. THIS WILL BE THE LAST NOTICE THAT YOU RECEIVE Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe. Area radio and TV stations have been asked to broadcast periodic updates.