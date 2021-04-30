Lions take Oregon OT Penei Sewell at No. 7 in NFL draft

Published on 4/29/2021, 7:00 pm
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Detroit Lions have selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Sewell will likely start at right tackle to potentially make Detroit’s offensive line a strength with left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.

The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Sewell did not play last season after starting his first two years at Oregon.

He opted out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time.

