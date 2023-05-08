Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert

by The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a much more relaxing time as they took in a concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music.

“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the U.K. in Charles’ honor.

The community get-togethers are part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch.