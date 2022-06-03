by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The identity of a woman who was found dead in Linn County nearly 46 years ago remains a mystery. Tribal police in Warm Springs are hoping someone can help figure out who she is.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Department said Thursday it is trying to assist the Oregon State Forensic Anthropologist in identifying the woman. Genetic testing found she had both Native American and Northern European ancestry.

Her skeletal remains were found by a moss hunter on July 24, 1976. But according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), she could have died anytime between 1966 and 1976.

The remains were found about five miles northwest of Cascadia, according to a map on NamUs.

The NamUs database says she was somewhere between 18 and 40 years old with an estimated height of 5 feet tall. She was believed to have brown hair. DNA testing determined with a high potential for accuracy that her eyes were brown or hazel.

A yellow and tan leather strip with two metal rings about 2 inches in diameter was found near her body. There was also a black and white decorative strip with seed beads designed to look like two birds and two diamond shapes that may have been attached to the leather strip.

A platform-style sandal with an approximately 2 inch heel and a single white strap with basket weave section attached to base was also found on the body.

A leather coat with fringe and a pair of Levi’s blue jeans were found near the body.

Anyone who has even a guess of who this person is is asked to call Warm Springs Tribal Police at 541-553-2202 or respond on their Facebook post.

