Linn County Crash kills Redmond man

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people died, and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 20 in Linn County Friday morning.

The two vehicle crash occurred near milepost 32 east of the Shea View Point.

According to the Oregon State Police, a Mazda sedan drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a Kia Sportage around 11:30 a.m.

Greg A. Peterson of Redmond, a passenger in the Kia, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was also killed in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation, the road was closed for more than three hours.