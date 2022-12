by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A former pro mountain biker turned coach is adding another title to her resume: children’s author.

Longtime Bend resident Lindsey Richter sat down with Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom to discuss releasing her first book — a children’s book that aims to teach trail etiquette and life lessons.

