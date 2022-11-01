Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia election case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.

The high court on Tuesday left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions.

The South Carolina senator, a top Trump ally, had argued that a provision of the Constitution, the speech and debate clause, shields him from being forced to testify. Lower courts had rebuffed Graham’s plea for a pause while the legal case plays out.