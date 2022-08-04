Entire Washington town told to leave due to wildfire danger

LIND, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday that all Lind residents need to evacuate immediately and that about 10 homes had burned.

News outlets reported that the Washington Department of Natural Resources said the fire was expected to pass through town.

The State Fire Marshal’s office said Thursday that state fire assistance was mobilized to help fight the fire. Additional fires near Spokane and Ellensburg were also prompting evacuations.

