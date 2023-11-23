▶️ Destination Oregon: Lincoln City’s ‘Prehistoric’ offers hands-on history

by Dave Jones

One of the many activities you can find on the Oregon coast is shopping, and if the weather is too stormy, you can always duck in one of the quirky shops.

Dave Jones visits Lincoln City and one of those quirky shops where you can get out of the rain and go way, way back in time.

Prehistoric features carved mineral artwork, fossils, jewelry, stones and dinosaur fossils. Yes, the place is retail, but it’s also educational while at the same time giving the feel of a museum.

MORE DESTINATION OREGON

Destination Oregon: Glass float finders keepers in Lincoln City

Destination Oregon: The Bigfoot Trap and how you can find it