Limited State Park camping returns across Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) on Friday released a list of state park campgrounds that are scheduled to open with limited services within the coming days.

“I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.

Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:

Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.

The local community agrees.

The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.

Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds. Cabin and yurt camping, except in rare cases, will not be offered. Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.

RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.

The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime next week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.

First come, first-served campgrounds in eastern Oregon lead the way. The following campgrounds open Friday, May 29. Others may be added to this list without a formal announcement. For updates, please check the website:

Campgrounds scheduled to open June 9, 2020:

Coast

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.

Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.

Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)

Detroit Lake, east of Salem

Champoeg, near Newberg

Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene

Memaloose, near The Dalles

Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.