Lily Lake Fire prompts Deschutes National Forest closures

The Deschutes and Willamette National Forest officials have placed an area closure for the Lily Lake Fire burning northeast of Lily Lake within the Charlton Roadless Area west of the Cascade Lakes Highway.

The Lily Lake Fire, which started August 17 and is now estimated at 30 acres, is burning within the 1996 Charlton Fire Scar and adjacent heavy timber.

The heel of the fire is located within 100 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT). The fire is 10% contained and continues to grow to the north and east prompting area and trail closures.

The following area closure is in place:

Northern Closure Boundary

From the boundary between the Willamette National Forest and the Deschutes National Forest (T 20S, R 6E, Section 26) at the junction of the 517 road and 4636 road, heading east and including all lands south of the 4636 road, but not including the 4636 road, to the intersection of the Many Lakes trailhead, but not including the Many Lakes Trailhead.

Eastern Closure Boundary

From the intersection of the Many Lakes Trailhead, south along trail 99, all lands west of trail 99, but not including trail 99, to road 4290.

Southern Closure Boundary

From the intersection of trail 99 and road 4290, west along road 4290 to the intersection of the 4290 and trail 3593, all lands north of road 4290, but not including road 4290.

Western Closure Boundary

From the intersection of the 4290 and trail 3593, west to the intersection of trail 3593 and road 5898, all land north of trail 3593, but not including trail 3593. North along road 5898 to Harralson Horse Camp, all lands east of road 5898, but not including the 5898 road or Harralson Horse Camp. West along trail 4634 until the intersection of trail 4634 and road 514, all lands north of trail 4634, but not including trail 4634. North along the 514 road to the intersection of the 517 road, all lands east of the 514 road, but not including the 514 road. East along the 517 road, all lands south of the 517 road, but not including the 517 road, until the boundary between the Willamette National Forest and the Deschutes National Forest at the junction of the 517 road and 4636 road

The following trail closures are in place:

Deschutes & Willamette National Forest Trails

Pacific Crest Trail, from road 4290 to road 4636

Deschutes National Forest Trails

Charlton Trail 19, from road 4290 to junction with trail 99

Clover Meadow Trail 21

Willamette National Forest Trails

Harralson Trail 4364, from Harralson Horse Camp to the Pacific Crest Trail

There are no road closures at this time.