Lillard leads short-handed Blazers past Wizards, 132-121

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 26 while hitting seven 3-pointers and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers held on for a 132-121 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Enes Kanter had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which improved to 2-2 four games into a six-game road trip.

Carmelo Anthony had 21 points off the bench and Robert Covington added 19 for the Blazers.

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, the only NBA team without five victories this season.

Bradley Beal added 37 points and Rui Hachimura scored 24.