Lillard explains reasons for deciding to play in Olympics

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Damian Lillard has a whole slew of reasons why he decided to play for USA Basketball at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Among them: The chance to play for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich.

Portland’s All-NBA guard — who will be headed to the Olympics for the first time — explained some of his thinking Thursday about why he committed to the national team, which will gather in Las Vegas early next month to start training camp and play a series of exhibitions.

And he says part of his desire to play goes back to watching the 2008 ‘Redeem Team’ win gold.