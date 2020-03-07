▶️ Like a Boss: Beaver gets help in Bend prepping for pro day, NFL draft

How do you prepare for the most important job interview of your life and who gets you ready?

NFL hopeful Blake Brandel, an offensive lineman from Oregon State is training with retired NFL tight end Kevin Boss right here in Bend.

Brandel is getting ready for his pro day and the NFL draft – where scouts will watch his every move.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom spent the day with Brandel and Boss to see how they prep for a job interview that could change Brandel’s life forever.