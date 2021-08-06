Lightning sparks two new wildfires NW of Culver; officials worry about winds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters worked through the night on the Monty and Bean Creek Fires on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest.

The two lightning-sparked fires are east of Monty Campground are about one mile apart.

Fire officials on Friday said the Monty Fire is estimated to be about eight acres and the Bean Creek Fire is estimated to be 35 acres, both with active fire behavior and spotting.

“We are forecasted for gusty afternoon winds out of the west. This is not what we want to hear and could start pushing it downslope,” said Kassidy Kern, the PIO for the Ochoco National Forest.

The Monty Fire is staffed with a Type 3 Incident Commander, three engines, a dozer and a water tender.

Fire behavior was moderate overnight but firefighters will be looking for opportunities to construct a containment line today with the assistance of a helicopter cooling hot spots.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 evacuation notice (Get Ready) for houses on Montgomery Shores on the Metolius Arm.

The public is asked to stay out of the area with fire traffic and local residents only past Perry South Campground.

The Bean Creek Fire approximately one mile west of the Monty Fire, is staffed with two engines and a dozer but access in the area remains a challenge due to the steep, rugged terrain.

Forecasted gusty winds out of the west could challenge firefighting efforts on both fires this afternoon.

Crews will work to get every advantage they can in the morning and early afternoon to prepare for the 20=25 mph gusts that could increase fire behavior this afternoon.

The most important thing members of the public can do to help firefighters right now is to do their part to prevent human-caused fires.

With an increasing number of acres on fire in the Pacific Northwest, fire and aviation resources are stretched thin. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands. Do your part to prevent one more spark.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire