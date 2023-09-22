Contractor for Bend Navigation Center remodel approved

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A full-scale remodel of The Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend is ready to get started.

The Bend City Council approved a contractor for the improved resource for the homeless Wednesday night. The extensive project will transform the warehouse-style shelter, providing showers and a laundry room for people to wash their clothes.

There will also be a full kitchen to provide for a larger number of people

“We really are focusing on the crucial resources and services that people require to be able to move towards health and stability,” said Evan Hendrix, Director of Navigation Services for Shepherd’s House Ministries.

The project is estimated to take 14 months when construction starts up, the Navigation Center will relocate their daytime services to another facility.

They will also relocate around 50 people using the Navigation Center as an overnight shelter.

