State police searching for individuals who damaged Florence lighthouse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police (OSP) are searching for four people who vandalized and damaged the Heceta Head Lighthouse in Florence.

Surveillance video captured the suspects approaching the building just before 9:00 P.M. last Wednesday. OSP said one of the individuals was seen carrying a can of spray paint, while two others were observed breaking a window and attempting to enter the building.

All four fled after another unassociated person approached the site.

Damages are estimated between $10,000 and $20,000.

OSP said that anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact them at 800-442-0776.

