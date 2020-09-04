Life & Time set to open 2nd Bend location in new East End development

A new development on Bend’s east side has added some popular restaurant tenants as it hopes for a gradual grand opening to begin next month.

Life & Time, which opened its first “Free Range Fast Food” restaurant off Century Drive in early 2019, has added its second location to the roster of eateries at the new development on Cushing Drive behind the On Tap Food Cart Court.

As construction began earlier this year, the development had already inked Cuppa Yo, Bangers & Brews, Lone Pine Coffee Roasters and Hablo Tacos (initially called No Hablo Tacos), a new venture from the team behind 10 Barrel Brewing, Bos Taurus and Miyagi Ramen.

Jeremy McPherson, a developer with the project, said seven of the nine suites have been leased and they’re currently working through offers on the remaining two spots.

“There’s more demand than we can offer, quite frankly,” McPherson said.

The location, directly across from St. Charles Hospital, is a prime spot for additional dining options.

Currently, there are close to 500 businesses employing nearly 10,000 people within a mile of the location. More than 6,000 homes are within a mile as well.

Two fitness studios are also lined up, including Hot Worx, a virtually-instructed exercise program where users “experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption.” The studio is open to members and guests 24/7.

Projected Opening Dates

Tread Tabata/Cuppa Yo – November/December

Lone Pine Coffee – December/January

Bangers & Brews/Hablo Taco – January/February

Hotworx – December/January

Life & Time – February/March

Suites 170/180 – February/March