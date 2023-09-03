▶️Friends, family & first responders celebrate a life saved with award ceremony

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There was a life saver award ceremony on Saturday at the Bend Fire and Rescue’s Pilot Butte Station.

Deschutes County 911 Dispatcher Alice Baer and Debra Walker received the Bend Fire & Rescue “Life Saver Award” for their part in the successful resuscitation of Bend resident Scott Walker.

Back in May, Scott Walker was in his bedroom when he went into cardiac arrest. Scott’s wife, Debra called 911 and with guidance from the dispatcher, Alice Baer, administered CPR until Bend Police and Bend Fire medics arrived on scene to take over.

After the ceremony friends and family had a chance to celebrate with the Walkers and offer thanks to the others who helped save his life.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend Fire: Take “extreme caution” if using tools to create defensible space

RELATED: Bend Fire and Rescue kicks off Camp Fire Axe 2023