5 things Friday: ‘Tripledemic’ sends some Oregon kids to out-of-state hospitals

The so-called tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19 is hitting Central Oregon hard. Doctors say it’s especially impacting younger children.

Dr. Abby Hendricks from Mosaic Medical tells us she is even aware of sick children being sent out of state for treatment because Oregon hospitals are full.

Local school districts report an increased number of absences due to sick calls. Read more

The Crook County Library Board of Trustees held a meeting Thursday night with a focus on books with LGBTQ content in the children’s section. Ultimately, they decided to not make any changes.

The 4-1 vote at a meeting Thursday night came after weeks of increased pushback from people who wanted the content removed. The other idea under consideration was to create a special section for this material.

The board heard from other library officials and from people on both sides of the issue. Read more

The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces.

The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane and Cooley Road along Highway 20. It would include the Costco with a gas station and a car wash. It would also replace the current Costco on the city’s east side. Read more

Federal, state and tribal officials gathered Thursday to celebrate a plan 20 years in the making — to remove four dams from the Klamath River. It will be the largest river restoration project in American history.

Next year, deconstruction work will begin at J.C. Boyle Dam in Southern Oregon and Copco 1, Copco 2 and Iron Gate dams in Northern California.

Two other dams on the Klamath will be equipped with fish ladders restoring access to 400 miles of river. Read more