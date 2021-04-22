Lewis & Clark College to require COVID student vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lewis & Clark College has announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all students this fall.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports according to a database maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education, it’s the first institution in Oregon to announce that requirement.

In an email to students sent Wednesday, the private college in Portland said all students must be fully vaccinated or have an approved exemption by Oct. 15.

That policy does not apply to programs that are fully online.

Seattle University announced last week it will require students to prove they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.