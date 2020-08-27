Level 1 evacuation notice lifted for residences near Green Ridge Fire

The Level 1 (Be Ready) pre-evacuation notice was lifted at 11 a.m. Thursday morning for residences near the Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman, according to the Deschutes and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Offices.

The Level 1 notice was issued for the following areas:

-Residences along Indian Ford Road from Highway 20 to Stevens Canyon Road

-Residences east of FLy Lake Road to Stevens Canyon Road, including all residences along Stevens Canyon Road

-Residences and campgrounds west of USFS 14 within the Metolius Basin in the Camp Sherman area

-Residences in Jefferson County north of the Deschutes County line, west of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River north to Lake Billy Chinook, including areas referred to as Geneva, Grandview, Three Rivers, Air Park Estates, Perry South and Monty Campgrounds

According to DCSO, crews have made good progress on the Green Ridge Fire within the past few days. The fire remains at 4,348 acres with no new growth in the past 24 hours, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The perimeter of the fire is now completely lined with a 30% containment.

ODF said firefighters had success Wednesday containing a challenging area of the fire, called “the honeycomb” because of a number of small fires spotting over containment lines.

Fire crews will work for the next few days to thicken the perimeter through the fire mop-up process.

The Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remains in place.

A Level 1 evacuation notice was also lifted on Thursday for residences on Trout Lake Road, west of US-26, near the P-515 Fire in Warm Springs.

As of Thursday morning, the P-515 fire is 4,609 acres and is 65% contained. Operations to secure the containment line continued through Wednesday night, according to Javin Dimmick, with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The Lionshead Fire, also on the Warm Springs Reservation, is now at 4,367 acres and is 15% contained. On Wednesday, crews worked to secure the perimeter of the fire along the P-440 Road. Crews will continue to work to secure the southern flank of the fire on Thursday, Dimmick said.

On Thursday, firefighters will continue to mop up across the Frog Fire burning southeast of Prineville, which is at 4,020 acres and a 65% containment. Good weather conditions on Wednesday allowed firefighters to achieve 50 to 200 feet of ground inwards from the perimeter of the fire in many areas.