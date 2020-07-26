Wildfire prompts evacuation notices for Crook County subdivisions

A wildfire burning Sunday near Post – about 20 miles east of Prineville – has prompted a Level 2 Evacuation notice for the Riverside Ranch 1 subdivision on SE Riverside Lane.

Level 2 means “be set” to evacuate.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office also issued a Level 1 Evacuation notice to the Riverside Ranch 1 subdivision on SE Wickiup Road. Level 1 means “be ready” for potential evacuation.

The Wickiup Road Fire is burning in the Riverside Ranch area, which is five miles west of Post, according to Crook Coounty Public Information Officer Vicky Ryan.

Operations Section Chief Ted Adams gives us a quick rundown of the Wickiup Road Fire 5 miles west of Post. pic.twitter.com/OFN5OAFXP5 — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) July 26, 2020

“Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information,” Ryan said. “This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and under certain circumstances, pets and livestock.”

The fire was first reported at around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The fire has been mapped at 101 acres, according to Ryan. Two homes and multiple outbuildings have already been destroyed, she said.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped, but interior tree torching is still a concern, along with high temperatures and afternoon winds, according to Central OR Fire Info’s Twitter.