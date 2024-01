by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new exhibit at Oregon State University-Cascades features one of the first Black women to homestead in Oregon.

Letitia Carson immigrated to Oregon in 1845 using the Oregon Trail. She also brought on two successful lawsuits against a white defendant over her right to own property.

The exhibit will be available to view from Thursday through Feb. 8 in Obsidian Hall at the OSU-Cascades campus.

RELATED: Grant to OSU-Cascades aims to diversify computer science in schools