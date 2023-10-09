▶️ Redmond Collective Action and partners provide free books to the community

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2nd annual Let Freedom Read rally was held in Redmond Sunday afternoon at the American Legion Park.

The community event was organized by Redmond Collective Action to celebrate the right to read whatever you want.

Free lunch, snacks and drinks were provided, as well as activities, and books were read out loud.

Totes were provided by Deschutes Public Library.

There were hundreds of free books for people of all ages to choose from.

The event was made possible by several community partners and donors.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond School Board candidates on issue of book bans during forum

RELATED: Oregon libraries receive record number of ‘challenges’ to materials, services