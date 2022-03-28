Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Oregon over weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 39 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,074, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA reported 541 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 703,132.

The 39 new deaths and 541 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between March 25 and March 27.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (23), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (167), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (79) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon reports 270 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 25, 155 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 26 and 116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 27.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported on Monday they were caring for nine COVID-19 patients with one in the ICU and on a ventilator.

The patient in the ICU is not fully vaccinated.

Five of the patients are under the age of 60, while four are 60 or older.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 15 fewer than yesterday. There are 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than yesterday.

There are 140 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (21% availability) and 444 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,251 (10% availability).

3/28/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 140 (21%) 61 (18%) 25 (25%) 17 (18%) 15 (25%) 1 (10%) 12 (27%) 9 (35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 444 (10%) 133 (7%) 67 (9%) 61 (10%) 54 (12%) 9 (18%) 81 (20%) 39 (34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 539 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry March 27. Of that total, 51 were initial doses, 54 were second doses and 161 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 237 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry March 27.

The seven-day running average is now 2,046 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,190,483 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,053 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,739,013 doses of Moderna and 270,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,174,788 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,883,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.