Les Schwab to pay $16M to Oregon employees over lunch breaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of Les Schwab Tire Centers employees in Oregon will receive $2,500 checks this month as part of a settlement over a lawsuit that said the chain hadn’t given workers enough time for lunch.

The suit alleged the Schwab employees hadn’t received the full, 30-minute lunch breaks that Oregon law requires for hourly employees, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The Bend-based company continues to maintain that it provides the requisite lunch breaks but agreed to pay $16 million to over 3,700 employees to settle the case.

The court will mail the settlements directly to eligible employees and former employees.

