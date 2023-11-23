▶️ Les Schwab overnight winter tire changeover test ‘received very well’

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

An experiment by Les Schwab Tires to provide overnight winter tire changeover service is over. Whether it will return permanently is unclear.

For two weeks in November, the Les Schwab store on Cooley Road in Bend offered an experimental overnight tire changeover service. Customers left their cars overnight and picked them up first thing in the morning with winter tires ready to roll through whatever road conditions they may have to drive in this winter.

“It was received really well. Our customers liked it,” said Alan McNamee, store manager. “It was convenient for them. It allowed customers to have their vehicles scheduled sooner to have them done before the weather hit.”

Our social media lit up with hundreds of positive comments about the service.

“Great idea” was a common theme.

“I did this last night! It was perfect!” said one person.

“Dropped mine off tonight. Should be ready when I wake up. I like it!” said another.

Several people commented on “how lucky Les Schwab is to have employees willing to work all night.”

“Each of the two weeks we brought in a crew from out of state to work that overnight shift. That’s what allowed us to take in the number of vehicles we did and service more people,” McNamee said.

The company arranged lodging for the night shift tire change staff.

The overnight tire change service experiment ended this past Sunday. The company is still analyzing the results and not ready to say whether the service will return in the future.

“Not sure yet. At this point it was just a test. It was something we tested out this year to see how it was perceived and if it was something we could do. We’ll look at it and see what we’ll do from here,” McNamee said.

For those waiting until snow hits in the ground to switch to winter tires, Les Schwab offers appointments and walk in service six days a week.