Les Schwab burglar arrested with help of Bend PD K-9

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Saturday evening after hiding in the bathroom of a Les Schwab Tire Center.

Bend Police arrived at the business at 61085 S. Hwy 97 after receiving reports of a suspicious man entering an employee vehicle in the parking lot after closing hours.

Officers searched the building with the help of Bend Police K-9 Vegas.

They found the suspect, Michael A. Bray, 31, hiding in the bathroom and arrested him.

Bray was released afterward with criminal citations, as COVID protocols at the Deschutes County Jail prevented him from being booked.

He was charged with the following: