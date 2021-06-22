Les Schwab Amphitheater to offer limited $20 tickets to 20 shows

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

To celebrate 20 years of live music along the banks of the Deschutes River, the Les Schwab Amphitheater is offering a limited release of $20 flat rate tickets to 20 different shows for the 2021 concert season.

All of the tickets will be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday June 26th – in person – at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

A total of 20 of these $20 tickets will be sold per show, with a limit of two specially priced tickets per person.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the date of the first-ever concert at Les Schwab Amphitheater.

Lyle Lovett broke in the amphitheater’s original stage on the evening of June 26, 2002.

The venue hosted three concerts that year.

“Central Oregon’s been supporting us for two decades,” said Marney Smith, General Manager of the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “This is something special for the locals in the area to help celebrate where we’ve been and where we’re headed.”

The Les Schwab Amphitheater plans to host 26 shows in 2021.

Concerts included as part of the $20 ticket deal include:

Brantley Gilbert – Aug. 8th

Rebelution

Trampled by Turtles + Mt. Joy – Aug. 12th

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Aug. 17th

Primus – Aug. 18th

Atmosphere + Cypress Hill – Aug. 20th

Old Dominion – Aug. 21st

Dirty Heads + Sublime with Rome – Aug. 26th

Modest Mouse – Aug. 29th

Each night of Brandi Carlile – Sept. 4/5th

Death Cab for Cutie – Sept. 6th

Lake Street Dive – Sept. 17th

NEEDTOBREATHE – Sept. 18th

Pink Martini – Sept. 19th

Foreigner – Sept. 21st

Lord Huron – Sept. 26th

My Morning Jacket – Oct. 3rd

311 + Iration – Oct. 7th

Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes – Oct. 15